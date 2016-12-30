Partners in Education: Project Search

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A new internship program is aiming to help special education students find jobs they're passionate about.

Project Search is a high school transition program to help students with disabilities master real-world job skills that lead to employment in their communities.

The students, who are recommended by their high schools, have three 10 week assignments paired with class time to talk about the importance of being on time and communicating.

There are 22 different areas for Project Search students to work in, ranging from medical jobs to food service jobs to front desk jobs.