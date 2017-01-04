"Paint the Town" Shows Support Packers' Playoff Run

Tuesday evening, the Green Bay community took part in “paint the town” green and gold. Participants used “Get Loud Lambeau” window clings to drum up support for the Packers’ playoff run.

The window clings are aimed at encouraging residents and companies throughout Northeast Wisconsin to support the team and turn their homes and businesses green and gold to join in the excitement of the playoffs.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy took part; placing window clings at the Brown County Courthouse.

"It's win or go home,” said Murphy. “So much more on the line. The NFL, there are so few games, every game, players play hard, but it's a little extra level of intensity for playoff games. I'm glad for our fans to be able to experience that again."

Murphy also said because the fans own the team, their connection is unique among all the teams in the NFL.

GREEN BAY -