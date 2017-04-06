Paine Art Center breaks ground on new formal garden

OSHKOSH, Wis. - An elaborate new garden will soon begin to take shape at the Paine Art Center and Gardens in Oshkosh.

Construction has begun on the new 15,000 square foot formal garden, which will feature a symmetrical design with two fountains, stone architectural elements, two long pergolas, and a variety of planting beds, Paine Executive Director Aaron Sherer announced Thursday.

The garden will be located along the Paine property’s eastern border next to the new conservatory building, which was constructed in 2012.

Work will continue throughout the summer, and most of the work will be

completed by early September.

The design is inspired by the romance of English country estates while complementing the character of the historic Paine property. The $2 million project has been funded by more than 370 people and entities who donated to the Paine’s capital campaign.

“The garden will be a living artwork in which people can marvel at the wonder of nature in concert with the ingenuity of humankind,” Sherer said.

The new formal garden will be a major outdoor “gallery” that features changing seasonal displays of plants, Sherer said.

The Paine will also offer garden workshops and activities that take advantage of the

proximity of the conservatory, an indoor multi-function space, to the formal garden.