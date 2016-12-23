Packers take on Vikings Christmas Eve day

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Eve day.

The Packers coming off of a four game winning streak, looking to make it five. It's the Packers final home game for the regular season.

The game day experience for fans will include giveaways and contests. All fans, even those without game tickets can attend the Premier Gameday Tailgate Party in the Tundra Tailgate Zone in the Lambeau Field parking lot. There will be live bands featured along with alumni autographs and tons of food and drinks.

The Shopko Kick-off Kid will also be honored, click HERE for that previous story.

Lambeau Field Atrium, the parking lots and the Tundra Tailgate Zone will open at 8 a.m. Saturday. The Stadium Gates will open at 10 a.m. Kick off is at 12 p.m.

Keep in mind to leave early for Lambeau Field as there will be lots of people in the area for the game or last minute Christmas shoppers near the mall.

Because the game takes place on Christmas Eve, the Atrium, Packers Pro Shop, 1919 Kitchen and Tap and Guest Services will close at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Tundra Tailgate Zone will close one hour after the game ends.