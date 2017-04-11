Packers release cornerback Dorleant

The Green Bay Packers have released cornerback Makinton Dorleant. The transaction was announced Tuesday.

Dorleant, who signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Northern Iowa in May 2016, played in four games as a rookie last season after being activated from injured reserve; designated for return on Dec. 3. He sustained an injury in Week 17 at Detroit and was placed on injured reserve on Jan. 5.

Dorleant was arrested on March 26 in Cedar Falls, Iowa after a disturbance at a local bar. Dorleant was cited for interference and was booked and released. The incident took place at Sharkey's Fun House.