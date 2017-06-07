Fair
HI: 80°
LO: 55°
Packers' Randall Cobb releases cookbook
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb signed copies of his new cookbook Tuesday in Green Bay.
Cobb said his favorite recipe in the cookbook is for a smoothie.
The book, Prevea Gets Cooking with Cobb: Randall’s Favorite Kid-Friendly Recipes, is available at Green Bay-area Festival Foods stores.
Proceeds from the cookbook, which costs $12.50, will benefit HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital and Ben’s Wish, according to a news release.