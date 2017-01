GREEN BAY - The Packers take home the NFC North title after winning 31-24 against the Detroit Lions.

The Packers will play in their first wildcard playoff game January 8th at 3:40 p.m. at Lambeau Field. The Pack will take on the New York Giants.

There are about 8000 tickets available online only. You can purchase them by clicking, here. or by calling ticketmaster toll-free sales number at 800-745-3000.