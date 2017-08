GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers tackled the need for blood in Texas after Hurricane Harvey Monday through the Packers Community Blood Drive.

The American Red Cross comes to Lambeau Field three times a year to collect blood donations from the Green Bay community.

With the timing of Harvey, organizers felt compelled to donate the blood to hurricane victims. As word got out, many donors stepped up.

"People are probably sitting at home wondering, what can I do to help? I can't necessarily get in a car and go down to Texas," said Laura McGuire, American Red Cross External Communications Manager. "So we're asking people, come and give blood."

The blood drive is on the 4th floor of the Legends Club and ends at 7 p.m.

If you miss it, you can still donate to the Red Cross and its relief efforts in Texas by clicking here.

The Packers will host their last blood drive of 2017 on November 30.

