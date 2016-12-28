Packer Playoff Means Economic Boost

10:45 PM, Dec 27, 2016

NBC26 Live at 10:00

WGBA

In 2010 the Green Bay/Brown County Professional Football Stadium District retained AECOM to study the economic impact of the franchise and Lambeau field. 

The study found that each Packer home game generated roughly $12.3 million in economic impact to the community.  

Today that impact is at $13.5 million, each game.  The 7,641 new seats added at Lambeau, in 2013, played a major role in that economic boost.  Tourists and fans outside of Wisconsin also have a large part.  

If the Green Bay Packers win this Sunday, they would be hosting the play-off game right here in Titletown. This means another $13.5 million economy impact to Green Bay.  Hotels, restaurants and attraction sites are looking forward to the big "W". 

Should the Packers lose, that's a lost of millions of dollars. 

