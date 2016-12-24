Packer greats sign autographs

Lambeau Field - Two former Packers greats made their return trip to Lambeau Field Friday.

William Henderson and Bryce Paup signed autographs in the Tundra Tailgate Zone. The first fan in line said his visit brought back memories of Super Bowl success.

Kevin Nett, of Fond du Lac, was first in line to get his autograph from the players. He says, "Paup was a great kind of defensive player for us back in the early days when we were just kinda starting to become good and helping get to that level."

Henderson will be at the Tailgate Zone against tomorrow. Paup will return on Sunday at the Legends Club.