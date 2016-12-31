Packers FAN Hall of Fame nominees selected

GREEN BAY,Wis. - 10 finalists have been named in the search for the 19th member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame.

Now, it's your turn to vote!

The Green Bay Packers established the Packers FAN Hall of Fame in 1998 as way to annually honor one devout Packer fan.

This year, Packer fans were asked to nominate themselves or a friend for the honor with an essay of 500 words or less, accompanied by a photo, explaining why he or she should be recognized.

From those nominations, 10 finalists were selected by the Packers FAN Hall of Fame selection committee.

This year's 10 finalists are:

• John Powers – Savage, Minn.

• Rosemary Scheible – Wauwatosa, Wis.

• Kay Kuester Doran – Antigo, Wis.

• Karen Troyanek – LaCrosse, Wis.

• Carol Postulka – Pierre, S.D.

• Frank Lamping – Union Grove, Wis.

• LaNore Anderson – Thorp, Wis.

• Mike Sledz – Grayslake, Ill.

• George Oudhuis – Rolling Prairie, Ind.

• Terry Schwefel – Watertown, Wis.

Beginning Sunday, January 1, fans can read the finalists' profiles and vote online by clicking here

You can also submit your vote via paper ballot by visiting the guest relations desk in the Lambeau Field Atrium.

The winner will be selected by three different groups of people: fans and previous honoree votes (50%), and the Packer's committee (50%).

The voting deadline is midnight, January 31.

Voters will also be entered into a random drawing to win Packers merchandise.

The honoree's selection will be announced in late February.

He or she will receive four club seats to a 2017 Packers home game, a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate, a road trip for two to a 2017 Packers away game, and a one year-subscription to Packer Plus.

The honoree will also have his or her name added to the list of FAN Hall of Fame honorees recognized in the Packers Hall of Fame.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Great Clips sponsor the Packers FAN Hall of Fame, in partnership with Associated Bank.