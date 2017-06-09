Oshkosh woman could get five years in prison for aiding a felon

APPLETON, Wis. - APPLETON, Wis.- The woman charged with hiding the gun that led to a officer involved shooting at Jack’s Apple Pub in Appleton, was in Outagamie county court on Thursday.

Dree Sullivan was charged with harboring or aiding a felon following the event on May 21st. Investigators say Sullivan told them there was no gun in the bar, but they would later find one under her vehicle. She could end up serving up to five years in prison for her alleged action in hiding the weapon that is believed to have been fired in the bar prior to police showing up.

Today her attorney, who's working pro bono for her client, asked the judge to modify her bond which currently stands at 25 thousand dollars because Sullivan is about to lose her job and possibly her home while she sits in jail, but the judge kept bond as is.

Sullivan is due back in court on July 10th.