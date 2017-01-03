Oshkosh Police search for Best Buy theft suspect

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred at Best Buy in Oshkosh on December 1.

Police say the suspect took items from the store and left in an awaiting burgundy colored sedan.

If you have any information about this incident or can identify the person in the photo above, please contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

If you have information but wish to remain anonymous, please contact Winnebago County Wide Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 or text IGOTYA and your crime tip to 274637.

You can also submit your crime tip online by clicking here.