Oshkosh Police launch Project Lifesaver program

OSHKOSH, Wis. - Oshkosh police have taken an innovative approach to help locate missing people who may suffer from certain cognitive disorders.

Project Lifesaver will use a tracking device to find those suffering from alzheimer's, autism, or dementia, who can wander away from home.

The device works by tracking personalized wristbands that are picked up on radio.

The increased response times can be the difference between life and death, according to police.

"Search times have been reduced from hours and days to minutes," said Sgt. Todd Wrage with Oshkosh Police. "The average recovery time is 30 minutes. In over 3,200 searches involving Project Lifesaver equipment, there have been no failures, no significant injuries, or deaths."

Signing up is required for Oshkosh residents to participate in the program.

