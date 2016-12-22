Oshkosh police investigate hit-and-run

OSHKOSH, Wis—The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run of a pedestrian.



It happened at Jackson Street and Pearl Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday night.



A dark colored, older 4-door vehicle was traveling east on Pearl Avenue when it hit the pedestrian with the front passenger side of the vehicle.



The vehicle left the scene east on Pearl Avenue.



The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the victim is suffering from a shoulder injury as well as multiple bruises.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700, or Winnebago County Wide Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477. You can also text IGOTYA and your crime tip to 274637 or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org.