One-on-one interview with Governor Walker

After a busy 2016, Governor Scott Walker is looking ahead, sitting down with NBC26 to talk about what he plans to accomplish in the new year, starting with the transportation budget.

"What we won't do is major new projects," he said, referencing his proposed budget for 2017-2019. "We're not doing new projects in the Milwaukee area like we've seen done for many budgets in the past and we're not doing major new projects elsewhere. We're finishing the work that we have to get done and we're maintaining the existing system."

Governor Walker is standing by that proposed budget, and his promise not to raise the gas tax.

"I'm not just digging my heels, I'm fulfilling a campaign promise," he said.

He also plans to increase public school funding, including to the UW System.

"But with the idea being that we're going to tie it to performance," said Governor Walker. "And for me, one of the key metrics of performance is how many people graduate and how many of those people graduate in get jobs in those high demand areas."

The funding will also be targeted to rural schools.

"We want to give them more aid to pay for those transportation costs, to balance things out a little bit, to make sure those kids have access to the internet just like kids everywhere else across the state," Governor Walker explained.

When it comes to President-elect Trump, Governor Walker is optimistic.

"My hope would be with Donald Trump that the people he's surrounded with are top notch professionals and he'll do well both for America and for Wisconsin," Governor Walker said.

In response to Trump's tweets on the United States' nuclear capabilities, Governor Walker said America needs to show strength.

"The United States has got to have the power to flex to make sure it's safe," said Governor Walker.

Even though his own presidential run was brief, he said it was helpful for Wisconsin. Governor Walker is now the head of the Republican Governors Association.

"There's no end to the good that we can do if we can help drive change for America, not just for Wisconsin, by having those people where they're going to be at and me leading the governors, we can make the case to help long term to move both resources and responsibility from the federal government in Washington back to the states," he said.

Governor Walker also said plans for a biodigester in Kewaunee County will help with problems of contaminated water. It's part of a comprehensive plan to improve water quality in that area.

