Old Glory Honor Flight 40th mission returns home to cheers, tears

GREENVILLE, Wis. - For most Vietnam war veterans, there was no "welcome home" celebration.

But on the return of the 40th mission of the Old Glory Honor Flight to the Appleton International Airport, the cheers and shouts of thanks brought tears to many veterans' eyes.

This Honor Flight was also a special 'Generations Honor Flight' that included 40 combat veterans from Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation New Dawn. These veterans were paired with older veterans for the trip to Washington, D.C.

The trip includes visits to sites like the Korean and Vietnam War Memorials, and Arlington National Cemetery.

NBC26 was there as the veterans returned home. Watch the video above to see their reactions.