14-year-old injured hurt after car vs. bicycle crash in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - A 14-year-old was hurt Tuesday after he was hit by a car while crossing an Ashwaubenon street on his bike, according to Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

Just before 1:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Cormier Road and South Oneida Street for a car vs. bicycle crash.

A 14-year-old boy was riding his bike on S. Oneida Street when he went into a crosswalk while he had a red light, officers said. He was hit by a car that had a green light, they said.

The teenager was brought to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

He was not wearing a helmet, officers said.

Now, officers are reminding bicyclists to obey all traffic laws, and motorists to be observant of children, bicyclists and motorcyclist.

No citations have been issued in this matter, Ashwaubenon Public Safety said.

