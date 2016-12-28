Nosey bear 'interacts' with cars on northern Wisconsin road

Motorists in northern Wisconsin had an encounter with a nosey bear that would look into their cars.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department says a state trooper responded Friday after several callers reported the bear was walking around on a state Highway 17 north of Gleason and "interacting with traffic."

The trooper found the bear would stand on his hind legs and peer into passing cars. Wild Instincts, a Rhinelander-based nonprofit animal rehabilitation center, was contacted and transported the bear to its facility. The center says the 90-pound bear is about 2 years old and could have been displaced by hunters, snowmobilers, loggers or the warm weather. The bear will be allowed to hibernate at Wild Instincts for the rest of the winter and will be evaluated in the spring.

