No injuries reported in Green Bay garage fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says firefighters were dispatched at 11:06 a.m. on Monday, December 26 for a report of smoke and flames coming from the residence at 1148 Langlade Avenue.

Upon arrival, fire crews report finding heavy smoke and flames inside the attached garage of a single story family home.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says quick access was made to the garage and the fire was extinguished before the fire could reach the home.

All residents had already evacuated before the fire department arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters report rescuing a pet bird from the home. The bird was not injured.

Crews remained on scene for approximately 1 hour to check for extension and remove smoke from the home.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department reports 3 people have been displaced.

A damage estimate from the fire department is approximately $20,000.

The Green Bay Police assisted with traffic control and WPS assisted with utility control on scene.

The Red Cross also assisted the residents of the home.

This incident is under investigation by the Fire Marshal's office.