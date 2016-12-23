No injuries in machine fire at local Green Bay business

GREEN BAY -- Green Bay Metro firefighters tell NBC26 no one was hurt in a machine fire early Friday morning.

It happened shortly after midnight at JBS Packing on Limekiln Road in Green Bay.

When the fire department arrived they found a skid loader on fire in between two barns.

Workers say the loader was overheating and they brought it out of the barn before it caught on fire.

The fire was quickly put out by fire crews.

Only one barn suffered minor heat damage. The loader is a total loss.

Limekiln Road was closed for a bit while fire crews used hoses across the road for water supply.