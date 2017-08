DENVER - Packers OLB Nick Perry has left the preseason game vs. the Broncos late in the first quarter.

According to the team, he has a right ankle injury.

LB Nick Perry has an ankle injury. #GBvsDEN — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 27, 2017

There's no word yet on the severity of the injury.

