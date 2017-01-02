New Tradition Hopes to Help People Keep New Year's Resolutions

A new year and a new tradition kicks off in Northeast Wisconsin.

The Cellcom Green Bay Marathon launched their Resolution Mile run Sunday. The idea behind the run is to give people a place to take a physical first step towards their New Year's resolutions while being healthy.

"I think the biggest thing for me is for people to really focus on their health and fitness and know that they can do a mile," said Cellcom Green Bay Marathon race director, Toni Jaeckels.

Roughly 300 people participated in the run that took place in downtown Green Bay.