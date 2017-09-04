New season means new Packers fence slogan

Marisa DeCandido
6:46 PM, Sep 4, 2017

It's been a Labor Day tradition since 1984: the unveiling of a new Packers fence slogan at a home on Shadow Lane.

The tradition continued Monday as the fence painters revealed this season's sign.

It reads: We Are The Pack, We Are Winners.

The family that owns the home said it's great to see the community's dedication to its home team. 

"It means a lot to have such an amazing community come out and help for such a simple thing but, it has a lot of meaning," said Pete Harrsch, a relative of the homeowner.

The family said they wanted the sign to honor the entire team this year instead of just one player.

