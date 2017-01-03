NBC26 welcomes Double Portion, our latest 3 Degree Guarantee partner

GREEN BAY, Wis. - NBC26 is excited to kick off our new 3-Degree Guarantee partnership with Double Portion in Menasha!

Double Portion is a food pantry and soup kitchen that serves three hot meals a week to people in need in the Fox Valley.

Last year, Double Portion estimates they prepared 15,000 meals.

Volunteers from St. Thomas Church run the food pantry and the soup kitchen.

To find out how you can donate to or volunteer at Double Portion, visit their website by clicking here.