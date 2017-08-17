Salute to Smiles helps its first female veteran

"If you get out of the service and you're not disabled, there is no V.A. care for you in dentistry," explained Dr. David LeMoine of Bay Oral Surgery & Implant Center.
He wanted to help his fellow veterans from falling through the cracks, so he teamed up with other ex-military oral surgeons to provide the Salute to Smiles program.
"It's really a great feeling because there are so many that are so very, very deserving."
This year, six veterans were chosen to receive desperately needed dental procedures, at no cost, to improve their health and quality of life.
"A person's personality suddenly bubbles to the surface. They've been keeping it inside, because they didn't feel confident about their smile or talking with people, looking at people, and to see that change is really remarkable," said Dr. Bob Villwock of Bellevue Family Dentistry.