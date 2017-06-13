Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend over social media messages

Hazel Hodge was arrested after authorities accused the 41-year-old North Carolina woman of shooting her boyfriend on Saturday night over messages posted on social media, WBTV-TV reported.

Hodge allegedly had been drinking when she argued with the victim over social media messages. The argument led Hodge to shoot her boyfriend, detectives claim.

The man sustained two gunshot wounds in his lower body. Law enforcement said the man will recover from the incident.

"The argument continued for an extended period of time until [the] suspect picked up a gun and shot the victim twice," police told WBTV.

Hodge, who is being held without bail, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, WBTV said.