Ways to make your old computer run like new again

Is your computer driving you crazy? Perhaps it is old and running slowly, but you really don't want to invest hundreds of dollars in a new one.
There are easy ways to update your old computer and have it running like new, without spending a lot.
If your computer takes longer than a minute to turn on, that's the telling sign your computer needs an upgrade. Computer expert Jeff Myers says to upgrade your hard drive to a solid state hard drive. By upgrading your hard drive, it will allow you to browse the internet in record speed and Myers says, it doesn't even cost that much.
"If you spend 200-300 bucks on some upgrades getting your machine running better, tuning it up, doing some software updates on it really does improve the performance."
Next step to creating a faster computer, always keep your browser history clean. "Every time you open up your browser its going through and trying to access all those files, keeping that clean can really help your machine running better.”
Before making any upgrades, Myers says if your computer is nearly 10 years old, it's time to purchase a new computer. To help you with the decision making, it's best you reach out to an expert in your area.
Myers says, “local shops are always a great pick because a lot of times you're going to find people who really know what they are doing. A lot of the big chains you are going to find people who this is more of a job for them and they don’t do as thorough of work.“
When it comes time to buy, there's no need to purchase a new computer. Myers suggests purchasing a computer that is just a few years old and adding a solid state hard drive. That used purchase along with a new hard drive will still end up saving you hundreds of dollars than if you bought brand new.