WGBA
Weather
All Sections
Weather
+
Closings
Alerts
Cameron's Weather Roadshow
Weather Kid of the Week
Live Cameras
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Videos
Watch NBC26 Live
Watch Showdown
News
+
Democracy 2016
Local
National
Avery Uncut
NBC26 Today
NBC26 Features
NBC26 Cares
Partners in Education
Wisconsin Tonight
Mad Dog and Merrill
Dont Waste Your Money
Videos
Submit News Tips
Mr. Food
Sports
+
Green Bay Packers
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Brewers
Sports Showdown
About Us
+
TV Listing
NBC26 News Team
Contact Us
Jobs
Community Calendar
Military Greetings
Advertise with Us
Buy Local
Contests
Support
myNEW32
+
my programming
my movies
Sports Showdown
Contact Us
Current
-3°
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 4°
LO: -3°
HI: 6°
LO: -5°
HI: 9°
LO: -1°
Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
3
Weather Alerts
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 5 at 3:29AM CST expiring January 5 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 5 at 3:29AM CST expiring January 5 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Portage, Vilas, Wood
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 4 at 8:07PM CST expiring January 5 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Sheboygan
3
Weather Alerts
WATCH: Powerful Toyota tows semi-truck off roadway
Mina Abgoon
2:58 AM, Jan 5, 2017
Share Article
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
We’ve certainly heard of pickup trucks towing other cars, but how about a semi-truck?
Mind-blowing video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a Toyota Hilux pulling a semi that appears to be broken down on a stretch of road.
While it’s clear the vehicle is somewhat struggling, it manages to pull the semi to safety, towing it completely off the roadway and onto the shoulder.
See it for yourself below.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story