WATCH: Gentle German Shepherd watches over baby quails
Mina Abgoon
9:31 PM, Jan 3, 2017
These newborn quails don't have to worry about enemies with such an awesome bodyguard.
Watch below as Thorin the German Shepherd looks after the baby birds, lovingly embracing and snuggling them. They clearly don't need to worry about any enemies.
Cuteness overload!
