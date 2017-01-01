WGBA
Weather
All Sections
Weather
+
Closings
Alerts
Cameron's Weather Roadshow
Weather Kid of the Week
Live Cameras
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Videos
Watch NBC26 Live
Watch Showdown
News
+
Democracy 2016
Local
National
Avery Uncut
NBC26 Today
NBC26 Features
NBC26 Cares
Partners in Education
Wisconsin Tonight
Mad Dog and Merrill
Dont Waste Your Money
Videos
Submit News Tips
Mr. Food
Sports
+
Green Bay Packers
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Brewers
Sports Showdown
About Us
+
TV Listing
NBC26 News Team
Contact Us
Jobs
Community Calendar
Military Greetings
Advertise with Us
Buy Local
Contests
Support
myNEW32
+
my programming
my movies
Sports Showdown
Contact Us
Current
27°
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 35°
LO: 23°
HI: 35°
LO: 14°
HI: 14°
LO: 4°
Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
2
Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 2:56PM CST expiring January 3 at 8:00AM CST in effect for: Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Wood
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 2:56PM CST expiring January 3 at 8:00AM CST in effect for: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Vilas
2
Weather Alerts
WATCH: Canada lynx absolutely loves being brushed
Mina Abgoon
4:06 PM, Jan 1, 2017
Share Article
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
Some animals hate being brushed, while others absolutely love it.
The latter applies to Max the lynx.
Adorable video footage posted by Rumble.com shows Max getting a morning brushing from his caretaker in Canada.
As you can see from the handful of fur off to the side, he has been shedding his winter coat – a process that started in early March.
He's really enjoying the brushing! See it for yourself below.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story