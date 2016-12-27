All clear at Trump Tower after brief evacuation

Trump Tower, the New York, home of President-elect Donald Trump, was briefly evacuated on Tuesday evening after a suspicious package was found in the lobby.

Shortly after the building was evacuated, NYPD deemed the area safe and called "all-clear."

Reports on social media showed visitors to the tower running for the exit after being told to leave the building.

Trump is not in New York, as he is currently celebrating the holidays at Mar-a-lago, his estate in Florida.

