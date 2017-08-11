Teacher arrested after going to school drunk

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A Tennessee middle school teacher showed up drunk to school and was arrested, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said 38-year-old Christopher David Garcia was charged with public intoxication on Wednesday.

Rutherford County School officials said he was a math teacher at Blackman Middle School.

The administration heard Garcia may be intoxicated and intervened immediately before classes began for the day.

In a statement, school officials said:

“We don't tolerate this type of behavior from our teachers, and he will not be permitted to teach at any other Rutherford County school.”

This would have been Garcia's second year with the district.