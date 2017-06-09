The FDA is recalling birth control pills that, if taken, could actually lead to pregnancy.

The pills are sold under the name of "Mibelas 24 F-E." According to the FDA, the pills were placed in the wrong order, making the first four days placebo tablets.

The mistake in packaging could result in unintended pregnancy.

The lot number is L600518 and the expiration date is May 2018.

Those with recalled packs of pills, are asked to call your doctor and return it to the pharmacy immediately.