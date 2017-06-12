Plastic surgery gifts for grads trending

Every graduation season many are faced with the question of what to get graduates. A gift giving trend popping up across the country is cosmetic treatments.

According to industry insiders, the procedures are on the rise. The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery said millennials accounted for more than 17 percent of the procedures performed in 2016.

Dr. Sonny Wong at Kailua's Windward MediSpa said he's seen the trend in Hawaii with teens coming into his office to use a device.

"Its like a suction device over your area that's got the fat, and then it freezes the fat so you sit around for about an hour and it freezes the fat and we take it off and over the next twelve weeks or so, a portion of the fat dies," said Dr. Wong.

The procedure is called cool sculpting. Dr. Wong believes the cosmetic treatments are linked to social media and reality T.V.