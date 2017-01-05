Parents charged with neglect for not taking dying child to the doctor

Justin Boggs
7:40 PM, Jan 4, 2017
A Minnesota couple is facing charges for neglect after their adopted 7-year-old son died in March 2015 from acute pancreatitis and possible sepsis, WCCO-TV reported. 

Timothy and Sarah Johnson, of Plymouth, Minnesota are facing up to one year in jail and a $3,000 fine if found guilty.

On March 30, 2015, 7-year-old Seth Johnson was found unconscious and covered in bruises on a vomit-covered mattress, WCCO reports. An autopsy showed that the child died from acute pancreatitis and possible sepsis.

When observed by medical officials, Seth showed signs of bruises, blisters and contusions throughout his body. His body weight was also considered abnormally low. 

Seth's parents told authorities that they didn't want to take the boy to the doctor because they were concerned about what they would prescribe for Seth. Instead of seeking medical treatment, the Johnsons claimed they researched possible treatments for post-traumatic stress disorder, a brain injury and fetal alcohol syndrome.

It was not until Seth was found unresponsive when the parents called 911. 

