Kevin Durant delivers title to Golden State; LeBron James misses out on championship

Golden State was not going to allow history to repeat itself.

A year after the Cleveland Cavilers shocked the sports world by winning the NBA Finals after trailing by a 3-1 margin, the Warriors won their second NBA championship in three years after defeating the Cavs 129-120 on Monday.

While the two teams have met three straight times in the NBA Finals, it was newcomer for Golden State who made the difference. Kevin Durant scored 39 on Monday en route to his first NBA title. Durant was named the NBA Finals MVP.

Durant joined an already star-studded Warriors roster in the offseason after Golden State failed to close out Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Cleveland's LeBron James led the Cavs with 41 points, but came up short for the fourth time in seven years. James went to four-straight NBA Finals in Miami before leading the Cavs to three Finals in a row. James' 41 points were not enough.

Golden State had an opportunity to become the first team to sweep through the playoffs with a perfect 16-0 record. The Cavs denied that opportunity on Friday in a surprising blowout over the Warriors.

After Cleveland led 37-33 through the first quarter, Golden State outscored Cleveland 38-23 in the second quarter. Cleveland lead early in the second 41-33, but Golden State quickly went on a 28-4 run in the second.

Cleveland never led in the second half, but was within 3 early in the fourth quarter. That was as close as the Cavs would get.