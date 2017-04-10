Judge Neil Gorsuch officially sworn in as Supreme Court justice

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 10 at 3:29PM CDT expiring April 11 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Dickinson, Iron, Menominee

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 10 at 3:13PM CDT expiring April 11 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marinette, Oconto, Oneida, Vilas

Flood Advisory issued April 10 at 10:28AM CDT expiring April 11 at 10:16PM CDT in effect for: Florence, Marinette

Flood Advisory issued April 10 at 10:28AM CDT expiring April 11 at 10:16PM CDT in effect for: Dickinson, Menominee

