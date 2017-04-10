Judge Neil Gorsuch officially sworn in as Supreme Court justice

Light Rain / Windy
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: Judge Neil Gorsuch delivers brief remarks after being nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump to the Supreme Court with his wife Marie Louise Gorshuch during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. If confirmed, Gorsuch would fill the seat left vacant with the death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Judge Neil Gorsuch has formally been sworn in as the 113th Justice of the United States Supreme Court. More on this as it develops.