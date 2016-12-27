Holiday spending for 2016 is far exceeding expectations — significantly surpassing the National Retail Federation’s prediction of $655 billion.
The NRF’s prediction, though lower than reality, would have already been an increase of more than 3 percent, according to the organization’s website. But according to Forbes and other sources, holiday spending is now actually expected to exceed $1 trillion.
President-elect Donald Trump cheered the news on Twitter, claiming the world was “gloomy” and had “no hope” before his victory against rival Hillary Clinton.
The world was gloomy before I won - there was no hope. Now the market is up nearly 10% and Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars!