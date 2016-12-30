George Michael autopsy results 'inconclusive', UK police say

BERLIN - FEBRUARY 16: Singer George Michael poses at the "George Michael: A Different Story" Photocall during the 55th annual Berlinale International Film Festival on February 16, 2005 in Berlin, Germany.

(CNN) -- An autopsy on the body of pop star George Michael proved inconclusive and further tests will be carried out, UK police said. "The cause of death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out. The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks," a statement from Thames Valley police said. Michael, who was 53, was found dead at his home on Christmas Day.

