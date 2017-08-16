HBO hackers demand ransom after 'Game of Thrones' leak

Fair
An unaired episode of “Game of Thrones” was leaked online Friday, and it appears to be unconnected to the recent HBO hack. The upcoming fourth episode of Season 7 appeared on Reddit Friday morning, featuring a “for internal viewing only” watermark. A few days ago, HBO was hacked by an individual or group calling themselves "Mr. Smith." They say they have 1.5 terabytes of data, including a script from “Game of Thrones” and upcoming episodes.
Hackers demanded a multimillion-dollar ransom after an episode of "Game of Thrones" was leaked before Sunday's broadcast.
Data involving the personal phone numbers and emails for actors for the show were released in the most recent data dump, according to The Guardian.
The hackers demaned the money be paid within three days.
On Friday morning, HBO had its biggest breach of secrecy when the next episode — Episode 4 of Season 7 — leaked in a Reddit post before Sunday's broacast.
The Verge reported it had confirmed that the episode is the real thing, but were told the leak was not related to a massive hack involving 1.5 terabytes of stolen data.
Instead, this leak is believed to have been from a distribution partner, according to The Verge. BuzzFeed confirmed the name of the distributor.
HBO has confirmed to us that Sunday's #GoT has leaked with a watermark from its distribution partner Star India. It's not part of the hack pic.twitter.com/reZ6T18dbr— BuzzFeedEntmnt (@BuzzFeedEnt) August 4, 2017
