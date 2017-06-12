Fan pays $133,000 for pair of NBA Finals tickets

How much would you spend to see your favorite team play for a championship?

For one person, a person spent $133,000 after fees for two tickets for Monday's NBA Finals game between Golden State and Cleveland, ESPN reports. According to ESPN, the two seats are the most expensive in NBA history.

Golden State is leading the series 3-1, and is a win away from winning its second title in three years.

According to ESPN, the tickets were purchased on Ticketmaster's resale site. The buyer paid nearly $17,000 in fees alone.

While it is unknown exactly which seats the buyer obtained, face value for courtside seats are going for up to $3,000.

According to Stub Hub, the cheapest seats for Monday's game are going for $700 each and the average seat is going for $1,784, as of Monday evening. The most expensive seats sold for the game on Stub Hub were for two VIP courtside seats at $38,999 each. Thirty-two seats have been sold by Stub Hub for at least $10,000 each.