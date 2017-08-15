Deputies thwart prison escape in Tennessee

LEBANON, Tenn. – - A man from Macon County, Tennessee has been arrested after deputies said he tried to help an inmate escape from the Wilson County Jail.

Officials from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said 54-year-old Scott Ronald Dorris came to the jail on Monday, August 7 dressed as a law enforcement officer and attempted to free inmate Richard Wayne Bohanan.

Dorris was wearing a uniform polo shirt from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and told corrections officers he was an employee of the law enforcement agency. They said he also presented false documentation for the Bohanan’s release.

The corrections officers recognized the documents were fake, and also noticed some inconsistencies in the way Dorris looked and acted.

They took Dorris into custody and booked him into the jail. Dorris was charged with criminal attempt to facilitate an escape and criminal impersonation of a police officer.

Bond was set at $200,000. An initial court appearance was scheduled for August 22, 2017.

It was not clear what connection Dorris had with Bohanan.

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan credited the corrections officers for their awareness and quick action.

“The officers who made contact with Scott Dorris displayed incredible awareness,” said Sheriff Bryan. “Training, for situations like these, proved beneficial in maintaining a safe and secure correctional facility. This case will remain active while Dorris and other individuals may be charged as a result of this incident.”

Deputies were working with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office to determine how Dorris was able to obtain the uniform shirt. They expected that additional individuals could be charged as a result of their investigation.