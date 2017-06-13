Police end standoff with man in custody; suspect in Ohio triple homicide

BRUNSWICK, Ohio - An overnight standoff ended peacefully Tuesday morning as SWAT escorted a man out of a Brunswick, Ohio home in handcuffs.

Lt. Robert Safran told Cleveland-based WEWS the man in the house is connected to "the incident in North Royalton, (Ohio)" on Sunday.

Three women were found dead by a family friend at a home late Sunday night, said North Royalton Police Lt. Dave Loeding.

The North Royalton Police Department identified two sisters as 18-year-old Kylie Pifer and 21-year-old Taylor Pifer. Kylie would have turned 19 years old on Sunday. Police identified their mother as Suzanne Taylor, also known as Sue.

Authorities initially said the women died from gunshot wounds but, after further investigation, North Royalton police told WEWS it appears that the mother suffered stab wounds. A knife has not yet been recovered. As for the two daughters, police said their injuries were not obvious.