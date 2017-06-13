CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. - A tornado touched down northeast of Campbellsport Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The Fond du Lac County tornado was not reported until Tuesday afternoon. According to the NWS, a storm survey revealed EF-0 wind damage with peak winds at 80 mph.

There were numerous eyewitnesses of a waterspout/tornado in the Kettle Moraine Lake area, the NWS said.

It was estimated by radar that the tornado touched down just after 7 p.m. Monday.

Monday night storms caused widespread damage across Fond du Lac County, including in Brandon, where downed power lines and trees forced first responders to close entrances to the village.

NBC26 is working to gather more information on any damage caused by the tornado.

VIDEO: Severe weather causes damage in Brandon