Motion to introduce new evidence in VanderHeyden murder case

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The lawyers for the man accused of killing Nicole VanderHeyden filed a motion in court Friday to introduce new evidence.

George Burch, who has an address in Green Bay but is originally from Virginia, has been charged with her murder.

Investigators said his phone's GPS placed him at the bar VanderHeyden was last seen at, at her home, and in the field where she was found dead last May.

Also, according to a criminal complaint, investigators initially matched Burch's DNA to a DNA sample found on a sock on VanderHeyden's body.

A new date was set for two weeks from Friday to possibly unseal some parts of the motion to introduce new evidence.

The court also set jury selection for October 2nd, with a trial starting after that.