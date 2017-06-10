MANITOWOC, Wis. - For years people in Manitowoc have wondered when the Mirro building will go away. Now they can finally put it in the past.



Some people are saying goodbye to more than an empty building.



"It's a building that probably put bread and oil on my kitchen table as I was having my family," said Vicky Rathsack



For Vicky Rathsack, they are memories that are crumbling down.



"In the March of 1957, came over here, a bunch of girls from Lincoln High School and were hired and so we started what was called the tabulating department," said Rathsack.



James Cobes worked at Mirro for more than 40 years.



"I was treated real well. Never in my 44 years did I have to worry that I wasn't going to have a job tomorrow," said Cobes.



In 2003 the business left Manitowoc and left behind an empty building. It's hurting their community, according to city leaders.



"When tourists come down our main street, they see this as a dying community," said Justin Nickels, Mayor of Manitowoc.



Last year the city bought the building and is now ready to show people the community is still alive.



"I think when this is down, we can finally start a new chapter," said Nickels



Former employees say they'll cherish the good memories but are now ready to let the past go.



"It's for the moving on of the city of Manitowoc. I mean, I was proud of that building when it was all in tact, but now it's time," said Rathsack.