Metcalfe's, Festival Foods grocery stores clash over trademark logo

Two Wisconsin grocers are clashing in court over logos.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Metcalfe, Inc., which runs two supermarkets in the Madison area and one in Wauwatosa, filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against Festmark Inc., which does business as Festival Foods.

The lawsuit contends that both Metcalfe and Festmark have been using logos shaped like road signs to indicate locally grown foods.

The lawsuit alleges Festmark copied its concept for the logos, amounting to trademark infringement.

The lawsuit asks a judge to block Festmark's use of the logos and pay Metcalfe unspecified damages.

"Festival Foods has been using our Locally Grown signs for many years and believe this lawsuit has no merit," Festival Foods Director of Community Involvement, Brian Stenzel, says. " We intend to fight the suit vigorously and will take all the actions necessary to defend our rights."