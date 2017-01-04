Memorial fund established for 16-year-old killed in car crash

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A memorial fund is being established for the 16-year-old who died as a result of an automobile accident on County Highway U.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning, when authorities say Jodeen Hinz encountered black ice while driving.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, Jodeen lost control of the vehicle and collided with trees in the ditch.

Police say Jodeen was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Jodeen was a sophomore at Plymouth High School and an accomplished equestrian who enjoyed showing and riding horses.

A funeral to celebrate Jodi's life will take place on Sunday, January 8 at 6:00 p.m. at the Zion United Methodist Church in Batavia.

Family and friends will gather at the church on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

A memorial fund is being established in Jodeen's memory for the Beaver Creek Bridle and Saddle Club or the Percheron Horse Association.