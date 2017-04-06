Meijer supercenter in Howard opening in May

Green Bay-area shoppers will soon be able to enjoy a new Meijer supercenter.

The supercenter in Howard is scheduled to open May 16, Meijer announced Thursday.

Meijer leadership, along with area leaders, will dedicate the store's first day of business with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The supercenter will feature special promotions and events as a part of the store's grand opening celebrations beginning May 18.

Since entering the Wisconsin market in June 2015, Meijer has opened six supercenters in the state. The Howard store will be the latest of three additional Meijer supercenters opening in Wisconsin this year. The Greenfield Meijer will open on April 25 and the West Bend store will open on May 16.

HOWARD, Wis. -

Store leadership is currently completing hiring for hourly positions. Interested candidates can begin the hiring process by applying online at https://jobs.meijer.com/new-stores.